Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Krone 1859 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Krone 1859 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Krone 1859 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1859 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5109 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Stack's (1)
Prussia Krone 1859 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
8793 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Prussia Krone 1859 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
11101 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Prussia Krone 1859 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1859 A at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1859 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1859 A at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1859 A at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1859 A at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1859 A at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1859 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1859 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1859 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1859 A at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1859 A at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1859 A at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1859 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1859 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1859 A at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

