Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Krone 1859 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1859
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1859 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5109 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (12)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
8793 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
11101 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Krone 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search