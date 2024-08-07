Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Krone 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1858
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1858 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,750. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5748 $
Price in auction currency 5400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6295 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
