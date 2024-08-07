Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Krone 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Krone 1858 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Krone 1858 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Krone 1858 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,750. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia Krone 1858 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5748 $
Price in auction currency 5400 EUR
Prussia Krone 1858 A at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6295 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Prussia Krone 1858 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1858 A at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1858 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1858 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1858 A at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1858 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1858 A at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1858 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1858 A at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1858 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1858 A at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1858 A at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Krone 1858 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Krone 1858 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1858 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins Krone Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search