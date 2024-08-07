Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1855 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Frederick D'or 1855 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1855 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (17)
  • Leu (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1855 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4896 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1855 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2806 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1855 A at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1855 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1855 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1855 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1855 A at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1855 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1855 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1855 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1855 A at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1855 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1855 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1855 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1855 A at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1855 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1855 A at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1855 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 17, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1855 A at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1855 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1855 A at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1855 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins Frederick D'or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search