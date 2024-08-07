Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1855
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1855 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4896 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2806 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
