Frederick D'or 1854 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1854 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place March 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frankfurter (1)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (12)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2801 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2606 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
