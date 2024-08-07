Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1854 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1854 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Frederick D'or 1854 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1854 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place March 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2801 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2606 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Prussia Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 27, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1854 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins Frederick D'or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search