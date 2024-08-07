Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1853 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Frederick D'or 1853 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1853 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.

Prussia Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2754 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2843 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

