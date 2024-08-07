Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1853 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (17)
- Leu (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2754 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2843 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
