Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1852 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1852 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Frederick D'or 1852 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1852 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 359 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Prussia Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3791 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
3382 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

