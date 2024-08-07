Frederick D'or 1852 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1852 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 359 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3791 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
