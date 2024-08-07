Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1851 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1851
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1851 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1270 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place April 28, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Künker (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5186 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
5552 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
