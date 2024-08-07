Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1851 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1851 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Frederick D'or 1851 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1851 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1270 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place April 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • UBS (1)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1851 A at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5186 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1851 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
5552 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1851 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1851 A at auction UBS - January 24, 2000
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1851 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins Frederick D'or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search