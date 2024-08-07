Frederick D'or 1851 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1851 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1270 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place April 28, 2021.

Сondition XF (3) VF (1)