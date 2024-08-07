Frederick D'or 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1850 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)