Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1850
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1850 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2014 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 4200 USD
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Frederick D'or 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search