Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1848 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1848
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1848 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5090 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Künker (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2103 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Spink
Date January 19, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Frederick D'or 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search