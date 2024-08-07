Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1847 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1847
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1847 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5089 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1999 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
880 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
