Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1846 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1846
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1846 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1067 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
3426 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4045 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
