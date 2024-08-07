Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1846 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1846 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Frederick D'or 1846 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1846 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1067 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.

Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
3426 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4045 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

