Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1845 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1845
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1845 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5087 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3963 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
4552 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
