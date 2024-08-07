Frederick D'or 1845 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1845 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5087 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1)