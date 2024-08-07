Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1844 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1844 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Frederick D'or 1844 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1844 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2893 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (5)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1844 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1934 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1844 A at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2099 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1844 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1844 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1844 A at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1844 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1844 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins Frederick D'or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search