Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1844 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1844
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1844 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2893 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1934 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2099 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
