Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1842
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1842 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1090 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (5)
- Leu (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1873 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2590 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Frederick D'or 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search