Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1842 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Frederick D'or 1842 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1842 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1090 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Leu (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1873 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2590 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Leu - October 30, 2009
Seller Leu
Date October 30, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

