Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1841 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20979 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1801 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
