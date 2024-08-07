Frederick D'or 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1841 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20979 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (15) VF (10) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Frühwald (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (1)

Künker (17)

UBS (2)

Westfälische (2)