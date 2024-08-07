Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1841 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse Frederick D'or 1841 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1841 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20979 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (17)
  • UBS (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1801 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

