Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1854 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1854 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1854 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1854 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2899 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Rauch (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3590 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3942 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1854 A at auction UBS - January 24, 2000
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

