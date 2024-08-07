Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1854 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1854 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2899 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Künker (9)
- Rauch (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3590 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3942 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search