Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1853 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1091 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (6)
- UBS (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
11571 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
4850 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
