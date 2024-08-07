Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1853 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1853 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1853 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1091 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • UBS (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
11571 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
4850 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

