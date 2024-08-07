Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1852 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1852 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2891 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (10)
- Sonntag (1)
- UBS (3)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3309 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3739 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search