Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1852 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1852 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2891 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • UBS (3)
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3309 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3739 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1852 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1852 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins 2 Frederick D'or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search