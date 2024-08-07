Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1849 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1849
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1849 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5081 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1876 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
1791 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
