Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1848 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1848
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1848 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2890 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (63)
- Leu (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Rapp (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (8)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (9)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1630 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
3478 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search