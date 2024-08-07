Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1848 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1848 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2890 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1630 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Dorotheum - May 17, 2024
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
3478 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1848 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

