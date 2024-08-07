Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1846 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1846
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1846 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2888 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (5)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Künker (34)
- Leu (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3855 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2141 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search