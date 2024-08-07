Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1846 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1846 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2888 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3855 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2141 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Dorotheum - May 20, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

