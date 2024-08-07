Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1844 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1844
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1844 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1459 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
