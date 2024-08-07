2 Frederick D'or 1844 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1844 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1459 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition XF (1)