Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1843 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1843 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1843 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1843 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5078 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1843 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

