Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1842
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1842 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1902 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,250. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
1911 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
2149 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
