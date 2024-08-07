Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1842 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1842 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1842 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1902 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,250. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
1911 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
2149 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

