2 Frederick D'or 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1841 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

