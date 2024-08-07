Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1841 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1573 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2330 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction VL Nummus - October 25, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Dorotheum - May 22, 2019
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Aurea - May 20, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date May 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

