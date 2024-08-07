Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1841 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (18)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (3)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (5)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1573 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2330 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search