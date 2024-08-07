Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Krone 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,556 g
- Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1858
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Krone 1858 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2906 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5961 $
Price in auction currency 5600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
9348 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
