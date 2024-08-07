Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Krone 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1858 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/2 Krone 1858 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,556 g
  • Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Krone 1858 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2906 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place July 2, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (8)
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1858 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5961 $
Price in auction currency 5600 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1858 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
9348 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1858 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1858 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1858 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1858 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1858 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1858 A at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Krone 1858 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

