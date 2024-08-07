Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2391 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (15)
- UBS (1)
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10112 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
12109 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
