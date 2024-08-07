Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2391 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (15)
  • UBS (1)
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10112 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
12109 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

