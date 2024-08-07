1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1853 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2391 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

