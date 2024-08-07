Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Frederick D'or 1849 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1849 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1849 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1849 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1305 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1849 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1637 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1849 A at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1962 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1849 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1849 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1849 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1849 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1849 A at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1849 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1849 A at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1849 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1849 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1849 A at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1849 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

