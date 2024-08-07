Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Frederick D'or 1849 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1849
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1849 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1305 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (7)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1637 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
