Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Frederick D'or 1846 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1846 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1846 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1846 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2104 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2207 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1846 A at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

