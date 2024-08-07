Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Frederick D'or 1844 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1844
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1844 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Künker (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3737 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3319 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
