Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1842
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5274 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (17)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1629 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
