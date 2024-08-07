Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5274 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.

Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1629 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Kroha - February 12, 2016
Seller Kroha
Date February 12, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

