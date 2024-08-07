Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1423 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2309 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Stack's - April 3, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date April 3, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

