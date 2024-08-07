Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1423 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2309 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 3, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Frederick D'or 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
