4 Pfennig 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1858
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place March 25, 2015.
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 460 RUB
