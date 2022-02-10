Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1858 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 4 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place March 25, 2015.

Prussia 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PF63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 460 RUB
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
