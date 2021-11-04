Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Pfennig 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1856 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
