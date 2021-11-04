Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1856 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 4 Pfennig 1856 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1856 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WAG (3)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1856 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1856 A at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1856 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1856 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 4 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search