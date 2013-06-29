Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1855 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 4 Pfennig 1855 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place February 11, 2024.

Prussia 4 Pfennig 1855 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1855 A at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Rauch - June 29, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

