Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1850 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 4 Pfennig 1850 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1850 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

