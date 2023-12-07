4 Pfennig 1850 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1850 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition AU (2)