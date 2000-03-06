Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Pfennig 1848 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1848
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1848 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1388 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 5, 2023.
