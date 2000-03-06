4 Pfennig 1848 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1848 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1388 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 5, 2023.

Сondition AU (2)