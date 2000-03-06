Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1848 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1848 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 4 Pfennig 1848 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1848 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1388 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 5, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1848 D at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
309 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1848 D at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

