Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1847 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1847 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 4 Pfennig 1847 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1847 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1293 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1847 D at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1847 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
