4 Pfennig 1846 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1846
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1846 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 825 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1292 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
