Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1846 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1846 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 4 Pfennig 1846 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1846 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 825 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Prussia 4 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1292 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1846 A at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1846 A at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

