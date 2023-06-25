Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Pfennig 1845 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1845
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1845 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7095 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place June 17, 2023.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
