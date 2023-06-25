4 Pfennig 1845 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1845 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7095 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place June 17, 2023.

