Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1845 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1845 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 4 Pfennig 1845 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1845 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7095 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place June 17, 2023.

Prussia 4 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Heritage - January 31, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

