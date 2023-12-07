Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1844 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1844 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 4 Pfennig 1844 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1844 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1844 D at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1844 D at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

