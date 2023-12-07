4 Pfennig 1844 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1844 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)