4 Pfennig 1844 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1844 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4246 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place March 15, 2006.

Сondition AU (2)