4 Pfennig 1844 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1844
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1844 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4246 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place March 15, 2006.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
