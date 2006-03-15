Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1844 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1844 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 4 Pfennig 1844 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1844 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4246 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place March 15, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
