Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1842 D (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1842 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 4 Pfennig 1842 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1842 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 350. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1842 D at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1842 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 4 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search