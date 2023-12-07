Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Pfennig 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1841 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1401 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
