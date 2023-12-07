Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1841 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1841 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 4 Pfennig 1841 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1841 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1401 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Prussia 4 Pfennig 1841 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1841 A at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1841 A at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

