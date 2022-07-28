Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1841-1860. Incuse Error (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Variety: Incuse Error
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Copper
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1841-1860
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1841-1860 . Incuse Error. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place July 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Schulman (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search