Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1841-1860. Incuse Error (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Variety: Incuse Error

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1841-1860 Incuse Error - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 3 Pfennig 1841-1860 Incuse Error - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1841-1860
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1841-1860 . Incuse Error. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place July 28, 2022.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1841-1860 at auction Schulman - July 28, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date July 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

