Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1860 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1860 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 3 Pfennig 1860 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: MGS-A.Franz

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1860 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1860 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

