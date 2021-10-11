Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1859 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1859 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 3 Pfennig 1859 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1859 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1672 sold at the Veilinghuis de Ruiter auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place October 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 11, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 11, 2021
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1859 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search