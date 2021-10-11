3 Pfennig 1859 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1859 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1672 sold at the Veilinghuis de Ruiter auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place October 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) RB (2) Service NGC (2)