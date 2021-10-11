Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1859 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1859
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1859 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1672 sold at the Veilinghuis de Ruiter auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place October 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
