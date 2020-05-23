Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1857 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1857 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 3 Pfennig 1857 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1857 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1378 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1857 A at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William IV Coins of Prussia in 1857 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search