Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1856 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 150. Bidding took place July 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (3)
- Numedux (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 15, 2019
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search