Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1856 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 3 Pfennig 1856 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1856 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 150. Bidding took place July 15, 2019.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Tauler & Fau - September 14, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1856 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Stephen Album - July 15, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 15, 2019
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Stephen Album - January 19, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 19, 2019
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1856 A at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1856 A at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Rauch - June 29, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1856 A at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

