3 Pfennig 1856 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1856 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 150. Bidding took place July 15, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (4) AU (4) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (2) RB (2) Service PCGS (2)