Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1855 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV Reverse 3 Pfennig 1855 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 988 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

  • Numisbalt (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

