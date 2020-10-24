Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1855
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 988 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
