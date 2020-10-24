3 Pfennig 1855 A (Prussia, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William IV struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 988 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) No grade (1)